There was a pair of sizable tables reserved in the side room of the Mainstreet Bar & Grill in Hopkins on Monday. The extremely large TV screen displayed Texas in the process of grinding down TCU in a regional final for the women’s NCAA Division I basketball tournament.
There was minimal attention being paid to this, as the 15 or so people were there to join Brian Cosgriff in watching Connecticut take on Southern California in the upcoming regional final from Spokane, Wash.
UConn had three losses in the regular season, landing with a No. 2 seed in the top-heavy world of women’s college basketball. Southern Cal had the No. 1 seed out west, but the Huskies were 14-point favorites because of Trojans superstar JuJu Watkins injuring an ACL in a second-round victory over Mississippi State.
UConn’s Paige Bueckers, the most famous of the many great players Cosgriff coached while winning seven state titles in 21 seasons at Hopkins, was the main attraction for these viewers. And Paige also was familiar with what Watkins, a sophomore, now faces to regain her greatness.
Bueckers had a lateral meniscus injury that cost her 19 games as a sophomore in 2021-22. She then suffered the ACL tear practicing in a gym in August 2022.
That cost Bueckers the 2022-23 season — and also ended coach Geno Auriemma and the Huskies’ record streak of 14 consecutive Final Fours dating to 2008.
Bueckers managed to drag the Huskies back to the Final Four in 2024, even as many of her teammates were injured — including her buddy and co-star Azzi Fudd, also with an ACL tear.
Now, Bueckers would be attempting to make it 4-for-4 in reaching Final Fours in seasons in which she played. And when watching a game with Cosgriff, and former assistant Dre Jefferson (now head coach at Edina), and some high school friends, you are reminded that Paige not only is a basketball prodigy but a fabulous character.