WASHINGTON — Budget office projects GOP's big bill over 10 years will cut taxes by $3.7 trillion and add $2.4 trillion to deficits.
The Associated Press
June 4, 2025 at 2:16PM
Budget office projects 10.9 million more people will be uninsured in 2034 due to health care changes from GOP tax bill.