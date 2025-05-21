Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., told Zeldin that a plan to cut EPA spending by 55% means that, to Zeldin and Trump, ''more than half of the environmental efforts of the EPA ... to make sure Americans have clean air and clean water, are just a waste.'' If approved by Congress, the budget cuts ''will mean there's more diesel and more other particulate matter in the air" and that ''water that Americans drink is going to have more chemicals,'' Schiff said.