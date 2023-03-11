More from Star Tribune
Randball
Reflections on the journey of a lifetime. Bud Grant at 95
Bud Grant turned 95 years old last year and visited with Daily Delivery podcast host Michael Rand. You can listen to it here.
Vikings
Bud Grant, legendary Minnesota sports figure and Vikings coach, dies at age 95
Grant was one of the best all-around athletes of his era: a University of Minnesota standout, one of the most successful football coaches of any era and perhaps the most iconic sports figure in Minnesota history.
Sports
Live: Twins playing the Red Sox. Follow it on Gameview
The Twins are poised for more fun in the sun in Fort Myers. Tap here for play-by-play, a box score and score updates throughout MLB spring training.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 33; snowy and windy
Much of Minnesota is under winter storm warnings and advisories, with 2 to 4 inches of snow expected in the Twin Cities area.
Bud Grant dies at 95
Bud Grant, legendary Minnesota sports figure and Vikings coach, has died at age 95.