Bucs rookie Desmond Watson, at 464 pounds, tops list of the NFL's heaviest players

Even though Desmond Watson is trying to make Tampa Bay's roster, he's already made history — as the NFL's heaviest player.
The 6-foot-6, 464-pound defensive tackle from Florida signed with his hometown Buccaneers after going undrafted and will begin his NFL journey during Tampa Bay's three-day rookie minicamp that opens Friday. He's sure to get plenty of attention — maybe even as much as the team's first-round draft pick, former Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka.
The Bucs would no doubt like to see Watson a little lighter on his feet. The Gators struggled for four years to make tangible progress with a guy Florida coach Billy Napier called ''a unicorn'' and ''just a big man.''
While no current NFL player tops 400 pounds — Baltimore Ravens guard Daniel Faalele is the heaviest at 380 — there have been a few who have played at or near four bills. Here's a look at some of the beefiest guys in league history:
Aaron Gibson, 410 pounds
A first-round draft pick by Detroit in 1999, Gibson started 15 games for the Lions before getting waived in the middle of his third season. Shoulder issues landed the offensive tackle on injured reserve in each of his first two years. He also played with Dallas and Chicago before getting one final shot in the NFL with Buffalo in 2006; the Bills cut him near the end of training camp. He bounced around the Arena Football League from there. He battled depression after his playing days ended and weighed as much as 480 pounds.
Terrell Brown, 403 pounds
The 6-foot-10 Brown signed with the St. Louis Rams as an undrafted rookie from Mississippi in 2013. He showed up 15 pounds heavier than then-Rams coach Jeff Fisher expected. He shed some weight during training camp — the Rams had him playing right tackle after working him on both sides of the ball — but he didn't make the team.