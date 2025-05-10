Bucs rookie Desmond Watson, at 430-plus pounds, wants to make people forget his size

''He looked just as impressive before as he does now, so he's a huge man. He's got a lot of size,'' Bowles said. ''He has to make the team, first of all. Right now, we just have to see how long he can stay on the field and (we) put him on a program where we think he can make some progress. I think that's the biggest thing for us to do, right now. We didn't get him to say, ‘Hey, we have to put you on the field right now.' It's, ‘Hey, we can try to put you on this program and see what we can come up with and see if we can get our endurance better,' and have him become a better player that way, then kind of see where he is. To judge him right now is very early and we didn't get him for the tush push, we got him because we really thought he could play. It's just a matter of getting him to the point where he can play more than two or three plays a (drive).''