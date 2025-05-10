Bucs rookie Desmond Watson, at 430-plus pounds, wants to make people forget his size

TAMPA, Fla. — Desmond Watson's goal is to make people forget about his size and view him for his unique big-man talent.
It's hard to ignore the heaviest player in NFL history.
Watson's journey to make the Tampa Bay Buccaneers began this weekend at the team's rookie camp. He already has dropped between 25-30 pounds since weighing 464 pounds at the league's scouting combine and he plans to lose more.
''It's a good story, but I don't want that to be my narrative,'' Watson said Saturday. ''I want to be known as a football player and a good football player at that. But I guess it's nice to make history.''
The 6-foot-6 defensive tackle from Florida is working with a team nutritionist and they haven't determined an ideal playing weight for him yet.
''It's still a work in progress,'' Watson said Saturday. ''There's a way to go. We're going to see where I play best, where I feel best at.''
Watson went undrafted last month before his hometown team signed him as a free agent. He couldn't stop smiling when he met with reporters before his second day of practice.
''I'm happy. It's a dream come true. I can't do anything but smile,'' Watson said. ''My life feels like a movie. You couldn't write a script where a person goes from little league to high school to college (to the NFL) not having to go out of state.''