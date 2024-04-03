MILWAUKEE — Damian Lillard will miss a third straight game and Khris Middleton and Patrick Beverley also won't be available Wednesday night when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Bucks issued an injury report Wednesday afternoon that ruled out all three players. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable as he deals with an issue in his left hamstring.

Milwaukee is playing for a second straight night after losing 117-113 at Washington on Tuesday. Beverley sprained his right ankle during that game.

Lillard is still recovering from a right groin strain that also caused him to miss the Wizards game after he sat out of a 122-113 victory at Atlanta on Saturday for personal reasons. The Bucks have gone just 1-6 in the games that the seven-time all-NBA guard has missed.

Middleton won't play Wednesday because the Bucks are continuing to monitor the progress of his ankle. The three-time All-Star missed 16 games with a sprained left ankle before returning in mid-March.

