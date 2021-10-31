Utah Jazz (4-1, second in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (3-3, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Bucks -1; over/under is 223

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks play the Utah Jazz.

Milwaukee finished 46-26 overall a season ago while going 26-10 at home. The Bucks averaged 8.1 steals, 4.6 blocks and 13.4 turnovers per game last season.

Utah went 52-20 overall last season while going 21-15 on the road. The Jazz averaged 6.6 steals, 5.2 blocks and 13.5 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Bucks: Bobby Portis: out (reconditioning), Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot), Brook Lopez: out (back), Jrue Holiday: out (left ankle).

Jazz: Miye Oni: day to day (illness), Mike Conley: out (rest), Hassan Whiteside: day to day (right hand), Eric Paschall: day to day (illness), Rudy Gay: out (right heel).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.