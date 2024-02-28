Milwaukee Bucks (38-21, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (15-43, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee is looking to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Bucks take on Charlotte.

The Hornets are 9-26 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is 7-21 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Bucks have gone 27-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee ranks fifth in the league averaging 14.3 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.7% from downtown. Malik Beasley leads the team averaging 2.9 makes while shooting 45.0% from 3-point range.

The Hornets are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 47.0% the Bucks allow to opponents. The Bucks are shooting 49.5% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 49.6% the Hornets' opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Bucks won the last meeting 123-85 on Feb. 28, with Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring 24 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Miller is shooting 43.9% and averaging 16.5 points for the Hornets. Miles Bridges is averaging 23.9 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Antetokounmpo is scoring 30.7 points per game and averaging 11.2 rebounds for the Bucks. Beasley is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 104.4 points, 41.8 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points per game.

Bucks: 5-5, averaging 111.2 points, 44.2 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Mark Williams: out (back).

Bucks: Andre Jackson Jr.: out (illness), Khris Middleton: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.