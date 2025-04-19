Bucks' supporting cast struggles to help Antetokounmpo in series-opening loss to Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS — Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered another trademark playoff performance Saturday.
The rest of his Milwaukee Bucks teammates were reeling. Again.
After revamping the roster at the trade deadline, getting a full season and offseason to learn the nuances of coach Doc Rivers and producing the league's top regular-season 3-point percentage, Game 1 looked like more of the same postseason struggles — and possibly a third straight first-round exit.
Antetokounmpo did the heavy lifting with 36 points and 12 rebounds, but no teammate scored more than 15 points. Kyle Kuzma, one of the key acquisitions in February, became the sixth player since 1974-75 to play at least 20 minutes and record no stats — the first in a decade — according to Sportradar360.
Kuzma missed all five of his shots and both of his free throw attempts while recording no rebounds, no assists, no steals and no blocks. He did, however, draw two fouls in the 117-98 loss that put the Bucks in a 1-0 home in the best-of-seven first-round series.
''It's hard to score when you don't touch the ball,'' Rivers said. "I mean, no offense, Kyle got two shots in the first half, both with two seconds in the shot clock. Kuzma can play, but we've got to involve him, and we've got to make sure we keep him involved.''
Kuzma's ugly stat line certainly stood out, but he was hardly the only one struggling Saturday. Taurean Prince, another starter, also was shut out of the scoring, and the other Bucks starters accounted for just 14 points total.
How bad was it?