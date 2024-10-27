Bucks say Andre Jackson Jr. was unhurt in single-car wreck after Saturday morning workout

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks reserve guard Andre Jackson Jr. was involved in a single-vehicle wreck after his team's Saturday morning workout but didn't require medical attention, the team said.
Milwaukee Bucks reserve guard Andre Jackson Jr. was involved in a single-vehicle wreck after his team's Saturday morning workout but didn't require medical attention, the team said.
By The Associated Press
A Bucks spokesperson said Jackson was alone in his car and that the incident didn't result in any injuries. The spokesperson said Jackson will be joining the team for its Sunday game at Brooklyn.
Jackson was a key player on UConn's 2023 national championship team. The Bucks acquired him in a draft-day trade that year after he was selected in the second round with the 36th overall pick.
The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 2.2 points, two rebounds and 10 minutes in 57 appearances as a rookie last season. He played a minute in the Bucks' 124-109 season-opening victory at Philadelphia on Wednesday and didn't see any action in their 133-122 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Friday.
