MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have requested waivers on Turkish forward Ersan Ilyasova.
Ilyasova played 63 games and made eight starts for the Bucks last season. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 6.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 15.7 minutes.
This marked the 33-year-old Ilyasova's third stint with the Bucks. He began his career with Milwaukee in 2006-07 and also played for the Bucks from 2009-15 and from 2018-20.
Ilyasova also has played for Detroit, Orlando, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Oklahoma City. He has career averages of 10.3 points and 5.7 rebounds in 808 career regular-season games, including 423 starts.
