Bucks play the Pistons, aim for 7th straight win

Milwaukee Bucks (46-34, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (44-36, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

The Associated Press
April 11, 2025 at 6:03AM

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -5.5; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee is looking to build upon its six-game win streak with a victory against Detroit.

The Pistons are 29-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit averages 115.2 points and has outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The Bucks are 29-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is eighth in the Eastern Conference scoring 115.1 points per game and is shooting 48.6%.

The Pistons are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 45.6% the Bucks allow to opponents. The Bucks average 115.1 points per game, 2.0 more than the 113.1 the Pistons give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Cunningham is averaging 26 points, 6.1 rebounds and 9.1 assists for the Pistons. Malik Beasley is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Kyle Kuzma is shooting 43.2% and averaging 14.8 points for the Bucks. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 5-5, averaging 116.7 points, 41.0 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points per game.

Bucks: 6-4, averaging 119.1 points, 39.6 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Jaden Ivey: out (leg).

Bucks: Tyler Smith: day to day (ankle), Jericho Sims: out (thumb), Damian Lillard: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

