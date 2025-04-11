Bucks play the Pistons, aim for 7th straight win

Milwaukee Bucks (46-34, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (44-36, sixth in the Eastern Conference)
Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -5.5; over/under is 228.5
BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee is looking to build upon its six-game win streak with a victory against Detroit.
The Pistons are 29-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit averages 115.2 points and has outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game.
The Bucks are 29-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is eighth in the Eastern Conference scoring 115.1 points per game and is shooting 48.6%.
The Pistons are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 45.6% the Bucks allow to opponents. The Bucks average 115.1 points per game, 2.0 more than the 113.1 the Pistons give up to opponents.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Cunningham is averaging 26 points, 6.1 rebounds and 9.1 assists for the Pistons. Malik Beasley is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.