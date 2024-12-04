Atlanta Hawks (11-11, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (11-9, fifth in the Eastern Conference)
Bucks play the Hawks on 7-game win streak
Atlanta Hawks (11-11, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (11-9, fifth in the Eastern Conference)
By The Associated Press
Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -4; over/under is 237
BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will attempt to extend its seven-game win streak with a victory over Atlanta.
The Bucks are 9-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 35.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 9.6.
The Hawks are 8-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 33.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Johnson averaging 8.1.
The Bucks make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (46.4%). The Hawks are shooting 46.6% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 45.1% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Bucks.
Trae Young is averaging 20.9 points and 12.2 assists for the Hawks.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 9-1, averaging 117.5 points, 43.2 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points per game.
Hawks: 6-4, averaging 116.9 points, 48.9 rebounds, 31.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points.
INJURIES: Bucks: Khris Middleton: day to day (ankle), MarJon Beauchamp: day to day (hamstring).
Hawks: Cody Zeller: out (personal), Trae Young: day to day (achilles).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
LPGA and USGA to require players to be assigned female at birth or transition before male puberty
Players must be assigned female at birth or have transitioned to female before going through male puberty to compete in LPGA tournaments or the eight USGA championships for females under new gender policies published Wednesday.