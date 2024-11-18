MILWAUKEE — Damian Lillard returned to action for the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday after missing three games while in concussion protocol.
Bucks' Lillard returns to action after missing 3 games while in concussion protocol
Damian Lillard returned to action for the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday after missing three games while in concussion protocol.
By The Associated Press
Lillard had been listed as probable on Milwaukee's injury report for its Monday night game with the Houston Rockets. Bucks coach Doc Rivers said at his pregame availability that Lillard would be available.
''He's fine,'' Rivers said. ''He's cleared.''
The seven-time all-NBA guard is averaging 26 points, 6.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds this season. The Bucks went 2-1 in the three games he missed.
Rivers also said that two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is available for Monday's game. Antetokounmpo also had been listed as probable as he deals with tendinopathy in his right patella tendon.
___
AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
The PGA Tour policy board approved eligibility changes Monday that eliminate 25 cards through the FedEx Cup in the first reduction of jobs since the all-exempt tour began in 1983.