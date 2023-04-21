Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Milwaukee Bucks (58-24, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (44-38, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Heat -5.5; over/under is 220.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks are in a 1-1 series tie in the Eastern Conference first round. The Bucks defeated the Heat 138-122 in the last matchup. Brook Lopez led the Bucks with 25 points, and Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 25 points.

The Heat are 24-28 in conference play. Miami has the league's lowest-scoring offense averaging just 109.5 points per game.

The Bucks have gone 35-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is eighth in the league scoring 116.9 points per game while shooting 47.3%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bam Adebayo is averaging 20.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Heat. Butler is averaging 17.6 points and 5.1 assists over the last 10 games for Miami.

Bobby Portis is shooting 58.3% and averaging 17.0 points for the Bucks. Jevon Carter is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 5-5, averaging 114.3 points, 38.9 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points per game.

Bucks: 6-4, averaging 121.0 points, 45.7 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.7 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Tyler Herro: out (hand), Nikola Jovic: out (back).

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (back), Wesley Matthews: day to day (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.