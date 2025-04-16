Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo feeling grateful that he's healthy for the postseason this time around

MILWAUKEE — As he discusses his excitement about finally being healthy for the start of a postseason run, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo compares himself to a certain action movie star.
''I love playing in, how can I say, pressure, stressful situations,'' Antetokounmpo said this week as the Bucks prepare to open the playoffs Saturday at Indiana. ''I'm like Tom Cruise. Have you ever seen the movies, the Tom Cruise movies that he does all the stunts? I think he gets an adrenaline rush. I love being there again.''
After missing all of Milwaukee's postseason run last year and part of it the year before — with his absence leading to consecutive first-round exits — Antetokounmpo is back to lead the Bucks as he pursues his second career title.
If it's not quite a mission impossible, it certainly seems improbable.
The Bucks are expected to open the playoffs without seven-time all-NBA guard Damian Lillard, who has been out for the last month with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf. The Bucks are seeded fifth in the Eastern Conference, their lowest playoff position since 2018. BetMGM Sportsbook gives the Bucks only a 37% chance of even getting past their first-round series with the fourth-seeded Pacers.
Yet the Bucks believe they can compete with anyone as long as Antetokounmpo is available. They remember how much the two-time MVP's absence was felt last year in their 4-2 series loss to Indiana.
''Let's be honest,'' Bucks coach Doc Rivers said. ''Take the best player off of every team and it hurts them. Take one of the best players of our generation off your team, it's going to crush you. It's just nice having him on the floor.''
Antetokounmpo, 30, missed last year's Indiana series after straining his left calf in the 79th game of the regular season. A year earlier, he bruised his lower back in the first quarter of Milwaukee's opening playoff game against Miami and didn't return to action until Game 4 of a series the top-seeded Bucks eventually lost 4-1.