MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Bucks fan has become a social media darling after a cameraman at Fiserv Forum caught him chugging a beer and ripping his shirt during a playoff game.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that Dan Roberts of New Berlin had just gotten a new Bucks shirt hours before he attended Game 5 of the Bucks' playoff series against Atlanta.

During the fourth quarter a cameraman put Roberts on the Jumbotron. Roberts proceeded to slam his beer rip his shirt in half.

Fans asked for his photo after the game. The Bucks posted the moment on their social media. House of Highlights posted the video to YouTube. As of Friday the video had nearly 130,000 views.

Several fans throughout the playoffs have won fame on social media by ripping their shirts or chugging beers on the Jumbotron at Fiserv Forum. Roberts said he couldn't decide which route to take so he did both.

Roberts returned to Fiserv Forum on Tuesday to watch Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Bucks and the Phoenix Suns. The game was in Phoenix but the Bucks allowed fans to watch the game on the Jumbotron. A cameraman found Roberts again and again he ripped his shirt up.

"I totally did not plan on doing it again, but everyone was just so excited and cheering so I was like all right, let's do this again, let's get the crowd fired up," he said.