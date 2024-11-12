MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard is in concussion protocol and won't play Tuesday against the Toronto Raptors.
Bucks' Damian Lillard won't play Tuesday against Raptors after entering concussion protocol
Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard is in concussion protocol and won't play Tuesday against the Toronto Raptors.
By The Associated Press
The Bucks announced the update on the seven-time All-NBA guard's status Monday.
The 34-year-old Lillard is averaging 26 points, 6.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds.
Milwaukee already was without three-time All-Star forward Khris Middleton, who hasn't made his 2024-25 debut after undergoing surgery on each of his ankles.
Bucks forward and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable as he deals with right patella tendinopathy. Milwaukee's Andre Jackson Jr. (left hip pointer) and Gary Trent Jr. (lower back spasms) also are probable.
Tuesday's game matches the teams that owned the two worst records in the NBA entering Monday night's action. The Bucks are 2-8 and have dropped two straight, while the Raptors are 2-9 and have lost four in a row.
___
AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Alperen Sengun scored 27 points for a second straight game and added 17 rebounds, leading the Houston Rockets to a 107-92 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday night.