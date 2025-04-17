Bucks' Damian Lillard is off blood-thinning medication and cleared for full basketball activity

''We're thrilled for Dame,'' Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement. ''Our priority has always been Dame's health. We're grateful to our medical team for diagnosing and treating his DVT at an early stage, and for the world-renowned hematology specialists at Mayo Clinic. Every step of Dame's recovery has been at the direction of world-class medical professionals and their specific and strict protocols that have allowed for Dame's safe and healthy return to play.''