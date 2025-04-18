Bucks' Damian Lillard feeling grateful as he gets closer to joining his teammates in playoffs

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard isn't sure exactly when he will be playing again. He's just grateful that moment will come sooner than anyone could have reasonably expected.
Lillard was cleared for full-scale basketball activities and taken off blood-thinning medication this week after missing the last month with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf. The news comes as the Bucks prepare to open the playoffs Saturday at Indiana.
Deep vein thrombosis is an abnormal clot within a vessel where the congealing of blood blocks the flow through on the way back to the heart.
''Obviously there's people with way worse issues than I've dealt with, so I don't want to be dramatic about it, but you just never know when something could come up and change your life,'' Lillard said Friday. ''It's been guys like Chris Bosh who dealt with this and then it's another issue and it could be a career-ending thing, so I think you just can't take days and opportunities and things in your life for granted.''
Lillard couldn't do much from a basketball standpoint beyond shooting free throws while he was on the blood-thinning medication, but the seven-time All-NBA guard said specialists permitted him to do some exercises, such as lifting weights, that could hasten his return to the court now that he's been cleared.
The Bucks have ruled him out for Saturday's game.
''I knew that if there was a chance that I could come back and play, I didn't just want to be sitting around doing nothing,'' said Lillard, who practiced Thursday without restrictions.
Returning to the court wasn't his primary concern when he got the diagnosis. He was more worried about how this might impact him on a personal level.