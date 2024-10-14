Bucks believe they're ready to bounce back after two straight first-round NBA playoff exits

The good: Antetokounmpo remains one of the league's top two or three players. Lillard didn't work out much while awaiting a trade in the summer of 2023 because he didn't want to risk getting hurt. He will open this season in much better shape. Middleton says he's feeling fine after undergoing offseason surgery on each of his ankles. Even as they struggled last season, the Bucks were dominant whenever Antetokounmpo, Lillard, Middleton and 7-footer Brook Lopez were on the floor together. They should have that combination on the floor more often this season.