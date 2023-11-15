TORONTO — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss a game for the first time this season Wednesday because of a strained right calf.
The Bucks released an injury report Wednesday afternoon that ruled out the two-time MVP for that night's game with the Toronto Raptors.
Antetokounmpo had played in each of the Bucks' first 10 games this season. The 7-footer is averaging 29.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists.
Antetokounmpo played 35 minutes and had 35 points and 11 rebounds Monday in a 118-109 victory over the Chicago Bulls.
