Bucks' Antetokounmpo returns to action Tuesday after missing one game with shoulder issue

The Associated Press
April 8, 2025 at 11:01PM

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo was back in action Tuesday after missing one game with tendinopathy in his left shoulder.

Bucks coach Doc Rivers said at his pregame media session that the two-time MVP would be available for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Antetokounmpo had been listed on the injury report as probable after missing a 111-107 victory at New Orleans on Sunday.

Antetokounmpo, 30, ranks second in the NBA in scoring (30.5) and sixth in rebounding (11.9).

The game also marks Bucks forward Bobby Portis' return from a 25-game suspension. Portis had been suspended after testing positive for the painkiller Tramadol.

