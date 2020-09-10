'Class Action Park'

The most unexpected hit in the streaming world since "Tiger King" is this documentary about a New Jersey theme park where intoxicated teenagers ran waterslides and racetracks that specialized in real-life terror. The film's narrative leans heavily on former employees who revel in sharing sadistic details. Viewers may want to wear a safety helmet. HBO Max

'Love, Guaranteed'

This Hallmark-like romcom may be set in Seattle, but its heart belongs to Minneapolis. The story, in which a struggling lawyer goes after a Tinder-like service, stars our own Rachael Leigh Cook, who also came up with the movie's plot. Hastings native Mark Steven Johnson ("Grumpy Old Men") directed. Cook may no longer be "all that," but she knows what her audience is looking for on date night. Best served with takeout pizza and a cheap bottle of wine. Netflix

'The Princess Bride' reunion

Just when living happily ever after seems inconceivable, along comes news that much of the cast from this 1987 gem is reuniting for a virtual table read, followed by a Q&A moderated by Patton Oswalt. Yes, that means once again we'll hear Billy Crystal wish us well while storming the castle. No word yet on who will fill the shoes of the late Peter Falk and Andre the Giant, but since the film is beloved by all, expect some star-studded subs. Attendance is free, but director Rob Reiner is more than happy to take your donations, which will go to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. The original is currently available on Disney+. 6 p.m. Sunday, secure.actblue.com

'The Story of 'Sign o' the Times'

A sign of the times for promoting deluxe album packages, the rollout for the box set of Prince's landmark 1987 double LP includes an eight-episode podcast co-produced by his estate and 89.3 the Current. The latter's Andrea Swensson fittingly serves as a journalistic but also fan-enthusiastic host, talking to band members and others about everything from how Prince dressed up his music to how he decorated his then-new Chanhassen house. The fourth episode airs Thursday 8 p.m. Spotify, Apple Music or thecurrent.org

'Coastal Elites'

Bette Midler, Sarah Paulson and Issa Rae are among the stars trashing the Trump administration in this series of politically charged Zoom monologues penned by acclaimed playwright Paul Rudnick. Those who don't agree with the liberal agenda may still get a kick out of some of the quips — Hillary Clinton is described as the New York Times in a pantsuit — and watching top-flight actors work without a net. Starts Saturday on HBO

'Don't Let the Pigeon Do Storytime!'

No matter how many bedtime stories you tell the kids, you'll never match the performances of the all-star babysitters in these stage readings of author/cartoonist Mo Willems' most beloved books. Rachel Dratch and Anthony Anderson excel at childish behavior, but it's "Prairie Home Companion" regular Fred Newman who triggers the biggest laughs, providing sound effects for everything from flatulence to stomping giants. Starts streaming Thursday on HBO Max

'Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind'

This thorough documentary about Canada's answer to Bob Dylan is full of revelations, starting with the fact that the legendary folkie regrets writing "For Lovin' Me." The film, directed by Martha Kehoe and Joan Tosoni, is full of juicy nuggets like that, as well as performance excerpts proving once and for all that Lightfoot is much more than the guy who taught us about the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald. Amazon Prime

'Psycho'

Alfred Hitchcock's classic thriller celebrated (if that's the right word) its 60th anniversary last week, but it's as startlingly urgent as ever and Anthony Perkins gives one of the all-time great performances in the title role of Norman Bates, whom we're told "wouldn't hurt a fly." After you re-watch, you can take a deeper dive into Hitchcock via the Big Picture podcast as four smart critics, including the New York Times' Wesley Morris, haggle over their top five Hitchcock movies. Spoiler alert: Several of their lists include "Psycho." theringer.com

'Lucille Ball: We Love Lucy'

The latest tribute to the original sitcom star is short on clips, but long on love. Debra Messing and Carol Burnett swoon over their idol, but the real fireworks in this documentary are between Ball and longtime partner Desi Arnaz. If the film leaves you wanting more physical shtick, visit cbs.com and Hulu for select episodes from the legend's catalog. 7 p.m. Saturday, Reelz

'The Edge of Heaven'

Ayten (Nurgül Yesilçay), a young Turkish woman, flees to Germany for political reasons. When she goes searching for her mother, Yeter — a prostitute living in Bremen — a series of mishaps, missed connections and secrets reveal themselves. At the same time, tensions brew between Yeter, Turkish immigrant Ali (Tuncel Kurtiz) and his German-born son Nejat. When Ali accidentally commits the ultimate betrayal, Nejat returns to Turkey in search of Ayten, only to discover a web of cross-cultural mysteries instead. Directed by Fatih Akin. Amazon Prime