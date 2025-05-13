World

Buckingham Palace says French President Macron has accepted invitation for state visit in July

The Associated Press
May 13, 2025 at 8:31AM

LONDON — French President Emmanuel Macron has accepted an invitation from King Charles III to pay a state visit to the U.K. in July, Buckingham Palace said Tuesday.

Macron and his wife, Brigitte, will stay at Windsor Castle for the visit, which will take place from July 8 to July 10.

Charles and Queen Camilla traveled to France in September 2023 in a visit that underscored Britain's aim to bolster ties with its closest European neighbor. The trip came after years of sometimes prickly relations strained by Britain's exit from the European Union and by disagreements over the growing number of migrants crossing the English Channel on small boats.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

