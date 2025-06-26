Buccaneers extend coach Todd Bowles, GM Jason Licht

''I am excited to continue working with Jason for years to come as we build on the success we've enjoyed and keep reaching for even bigger and better goals. My family loves Tampa and we're looking forward to delivering more great moments for our fans in the coming seasons,'' Bowles said in a statement. ''I also appreciate the confidence that the Glazer Family has shown in my abilities to lead this football team. It is a responsibility I do not take lightly and am honored to have.''