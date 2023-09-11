'Self-inflicted mistakes' sink undisciplined Vikings in loss to Tampa Bay
The Vikings turned their season-opener into a production honoring Bud Grant, their legendary coach who died earlier this year, and then played a game that would have galled him.
Souhan: There's no sugarcoating it, Vikings looked terrible
Overreacting to early-season losses by the local NFL team is a grand American tradition, one that is often proved irrational. But a certain amount of panic is appropriate right now.
Scoggins: Rising cost of Jefferson impasse adds loss to Vikings' opener
The clock is ticking for the Vikings to foot the bill to secure superstar receiver Justin Jefferson for the long term.
Five extra points: The worst blunders and no takeaways for new defense
Two key penalties were among the things that haunted the Vikings in their loss to the Bucs. Also, winning the battle of challenges loses to winning the battle on the scoreboard.
Ingram's blunders on offensive line highlight Vikings' physical shortfalls
The Vikings' biggest problems Sunday weren't mental. They were physical, including when guard Ed Ingram knocked the football out of Kirk Cousins' hands for the team's first of three turnovers.
Addison scores TD as part of up-and-down debut for Vikings rookies
There were growing pains Sunday against Tampa Bay, but Jordan Addison, Ivan Pace Jr. and Mekhi Blackmon handled big roles.
Vikings fandom on display at season opener in Minneapolis
Optimistic supporters converged on U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday to watch Minnesota take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Three keys to the Vikings' 20-17 loss to the Buccaneers
The Vikings entered Sunday's game with many questions on defense, but it was their offense that struggled against Tampa Bay.
Sports betting idles on Minn. sidelines as football season kicks off
Minnesota legislators say they're ready to push again in 2024. Supporters envision a plan that would make mobile betting legal statewide
Podcast: Vikings' unforced errors lead to season-opening loss to Buccaneers
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan discuss the familiar issues that plagued the Vikings in a season-opening loss, and take a look around the NFC North after one week.
Vikings center Garrett Bradbury leaves opener in first quarter because of back injury
Former Gophers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. has an eventful homecoming with the Buccaneers.
