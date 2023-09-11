Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was sacked twice and under pressure for much of the game Sunday against the Buccaneers.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
'Self-inflicted mistakes' sink undisciplined Vikings in loss to Tampa Bay

6:16am
The Vikings turned their season-opener into a production honoring Bud Grant, their legendary coach who died earlier this year, and then played a game that would have galled him.
Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) was unable to complete a pass by quarterback Kirk Cousins in the second quarter against the Buccaneers

Souhan: There's no sugarcoating it, Vikings looked terrible

6:40am
Overreacting to early-season losses by the local NFL team is a grand American tradition, one that is often proved irrational. But a certain amount of panic is appropriate right now.
Justin Jefferson had nine catches for 150 yards, most of his production coming in the first half. He was one of the lone bright spots on a day that la

Scoggins: Rising cost of Jefferson impasse adds loss to Vikings' opener

September 10
The clock is ticking for the Vikings to foot the bill to secure superstar receiver Justin Jefferson for the long term.
Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell reacts to the offsides call on Jay Ward on a field-goal attempt that gave Tampa Bay a first down.

Five extra points: The worst blunders and no takeaways for new defense

6:29am
Two key penalties were among the things that haunted the Vikings in their loss to the Bucs. Also, winning the battle of challenges loses to winning the battle on the scoreboard.
Vikings right guard Ed Ingram gave up his 12th career sack when Buccaneers linebacker Anthony Nelson (98) overpowered him to get to Kirk Cousins (8)

Ingram's blunders on offensive line highlight Vikings' physical shortfalls

6:35am
The Vikings' biggest problems Sunday weren't mental. They were physical, including when guard Ed Ingram knocked the football out of Kirk Cousins' hands for the team's first of three turnovers.
Receiver Jordan Addison, the Vikings’ first-round draft pick in April, scored a 39-yard touchdown in his NFL debut.

Addison scores TD as part of up-and-down debut for Vikings rookies

September 10
There were growing pains Sunday against Tampa Bay, but Jordan Addison, Ivan Pace Jr. and Mekhi Blackmon handled big roles.
Kori Tollefson of Grand Forks, N.D., wears his Vikings jersey declaring “Someday” outside U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday.

Vikings fandom on display at season opener in Minneapolis

September 10
Optimistic supporters converged on U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday to watch Minnesota take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
September 10
Buccaneers safety Christian Izien (29) tried to elude Vikings tackle Brian O'Neill (75) after Izien's critical interception near the end of the fi

Three keys to the Vikings' 20-17 loss to the Buccaneers

The Vikings entered Sunday's game with many questions on defense, but it was their offense that struggled against Tampa Bay.
September 10
FanDuel Sportsbook runs the sports betting operations at Diamond Jo Casino, just across the border in Northwood, Iowa.

Sports betting idles on Minn. sidelines as football season kicks off

Minnesota legislators say they're ready to push again in 2024. Supporters envision a plan that would make mobile betting legal statewide
September 10
Podcast: Vikings' unforced errors lead to season-opening loss to Buccaneers

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan discuss the familiar issues that plagued the Vikings in a season-opening loss, and take a look around the NFC North after one week.
September 10
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) was pressured by Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Vikings center Garrett Bradbury leaves opener in first quarter because of back injury

Former Gophers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. has an eventful homecoming with the Buccaneers.