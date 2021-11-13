Bubble warnings were ringing louder last week, just after a series of dovish central bank bombshells stoked the easiest financial conditions in nearly four decades.

BlackRock's Rick Rieder and Allianz's Mohamed El-Erian are among those warning that systemic risks will only multiply unless monetary officials take more decisive measures to pare extraordinary pandemic stimulus.

While policy makers are acutely aware of the dangers in the easy-money era, their policy stances are encouraging ever-increasing flows to the riskiest markets.

The crypto industry just hit over $3 trillion in value, the biggest junk-bond exchange-traded fund is booming after getting the most cash since March, and major stock indexes are sitting near records. No wonder a cross-asset gauge shows the easy U.S. investing climate is one for the history books.

The risk binge is intensifying worries over market froth and lax central bank watchdogs. The world's biggest, the Federal Reserve, signaled on Nov. 3 a delay in interest-rate increases until the labor market is in better shape after it announced a widely expected reduction in asset purchases.

"The risk is you're creating overheating prices," Rieder, BlackRock's CIO of global fixed income, told Bloomberg TV on Friday. "The risk to the system is you get too much liquidity in the system, creating excess."

And the Bank of England on Nov. 4 shocked markets with a decision not to raise rates. Meanwhile European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde pushed back against wagers on a rate hike in 2022.

With supply-side pressures threatening growth, central bankers risk either acting too fast and derailing recoveries or being too slow and letting inflation get out of control. Officials are therefore taking a measured approach, despite some investors pressing for a more decisive end to pandemic stimulus.

"It's not clear to me why we need to continue to run monetary policy so hot," El-Erian, a Bloomberg Opinion columnist, said. "The economy is doing just fine. But the collateral damage it's creating, the unintended consequences that are resulting, are spreading. This is a Fed that's going to wait and I fear is going to fall behind and we risk a pretty big policy mistake."

Investors may be doubling down on risk, but at least they're building a protective cushion.

According to the latest Bank of America monthly fund manager survey, cash allocations rose to a net 27% overweight, the highest since July 2020, while institutional traders are hedging in the stock-derivatives market.

Gutscher and Cherry write for Bloomberg News.