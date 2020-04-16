Baseball this summer? Get into the bubble, Dr. Anthony Fauci says.

Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert and a regular at President Donald Trump's daily coronavirus briefings, told Snapchat that baseball could be played this season despite the COVID-19 pandemic, without fans.

"There's a way of doing that," Fauci said in an interview released Wednesday. "Nobody comes to the stadium. Put [the players] in big hotels, wherever you want to play, keep them very well surveilled. … Have them tested every single week and make sure they don't wind up infecting each other or their family, and just let them play the season out."

Commissioner Rob Manfred said Wednesday he wants Major League Baseball to be in position to take the field whenever government and health officials give the go-ahead.

"I think it's incumbent upon us to turn over every stone to try to play the game in 2020 if there's any way we can in the environment," Manfred said.

MLB acknowledged last week that playing its 2020 season in an Arizona "bubble" was one potential option. Under the plan, players would be quarantined in hotels, traveling only to games at the Diamondbacks' Chase Field, the 10 spring training ballparks in the Phoenix area, and other local ballparks.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said at a news conference Tuesday that he is receptive to the idea and has discussed it with Manfred.

"We have tried to be cautious about trying to go too soon, based on what the public health situation is," Manfred said. "For people to be out there saying we're not going to have any sports in 2020, I think that's going the other way. I think we all need, no matter what your predilection is, to wait for the situation to unfold more, give us more information and then make realistic decisions about what's possible."

The coronavirus outbreak has triggered cancellation of virtually all mass gatherings, including sporting events. On Tuesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said such events would be "unlikely" to be allowed in the state this summer.

The Arizona plan has raised concern that the frequent testing required for players, staff and employees within the bubble — and the personal protective equipment needed to conduct it — would appear unseemly at a time hospitals, clinics and first responders are struggling to keep pace with demands for tests and equipment.

MLB has considered whether to exclude the families of players. To include them within the bubble would greatly increase the demands for food, supplies and testing, but it might be the only way to persuade some players to participate.

"I'm not going to be away from my family and not see them for 4½ months," Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw told SportsNet LA. "Cooper [his 3-month-old son] changes so much in one week, so to miss four months of his life right now, I'm just not going to do it.

"There's a lot of things to figure out before I go quarantine myself with my team for four months."

Said Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner: "For my category of guys, it's easy. I'm married, but I don't have any children. For the single guy or the guys with kids at home, that's a lot tougher. You're asking a lot more — to either be alone or not see your kids."

The league would find it easier to sell the concept — to the players and to the public — with Fauci's endorsement of it.

There is no deadline for a decision, and if the health situation dictates, baseball could even start in the fall.

"The threshold question is the health question, and that's where we're spending the most time," Manfred said.