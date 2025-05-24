Bryson DeChambeau's wild ride: LIV Golf star gets taste of speed at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS — Two-time U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau once hit a golf ball 221 mph with his driver.
Exactly as fast as some of the drivers will be going in the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.
''It would be really cool,'' DeChambeau mused Saturday, sitting on a perch that overlooks the front stretch at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, ''to hit a ball down the straightaway, see if you could land it in a car going by you.''
Sounds like an interesting challenge.
Then again, DeChambeau is all about the challenges these days.
Sure, the majority of golf fans know of his highly publicized exodus to the LIV tour and his tremendous success in the majors, including the U.S. Open, where he will be the defending champion at Oakmont in a few weeks.
But millions of mainstream sports fans, especially in younger demographics, know him just as well — perhaps even better — from his YouTube channel, which boasts nearly 2 million followers. There, DeChambeau takes on a myriad of challenges: trying to break 50 with partners ranging from fellow LIV star Sergio Garcia to President Donald Trump, attempting to set scoring records at random public courses that he's never even seen, even playing matches against some top junior players.
The overwhelming success of the channel, coupled with an infectious personality that has been on full display everywhere from the Masters to the PGA Championship last week, has allowed DeChambeau to transcend the sport of golf.