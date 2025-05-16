Bryson DeChambeau lurking at the PGA Championship and in the mix at another major

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bryson DeChambeau had eyes down and lips moving as he made his way to sign his scorecard Friday in the PGA Championship, muttering to himself every step of the way.
DeChambeau looked like someone who had thrown away a good round.
He shot 68.
DeChambeau was frustrated with his finish, a tee shot that took one bounce into deep rough, which led to a miscalculation of how it would come out of the rough, which led to bogey.
The big picture? The U.S. Open champion is right in the mix at a major, where he seems to reside a lot these days. It's easy to forget DeChambeau when he's 12 time zones away in Asia on LIV Golf. It's hard to ignore him at the majors.
''It's a great test. I've just got to have my putting a little more on and keep playing the way I am,'' said DeChambeau, who was at 3-under 139 and five shots behind Jhonattan Vegas.
''It easily could be 7, 8 under right now,'' he said. ''Or I could be even par. So just keep moving along, and I think a 65, 64 is out there. I almost shot it out there today, and I definitely saw it out there. I just didn't accomplish it.''
This wasn't particularly close. DeChambeau opened with a simple birdie on the par-5 10th, but he failed to cash in on the other two par 5s at Quail Hollow — a three-putt from 50 feet for par on the 15th, an errant tee shot on the seventh that forced him to lay up and made it difficult to hit wedge close with a back pin.