Bryson DeChambeau is trying to chase down Rory McIlroy again in a major. He has 18 holes to do it

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Bryson DeChambeau finds himself trying to chase down Rory McIlroy in another major championship.
This time, he has 18 holes to do it.
The two-time and reigning U.S. Open champion made a nearly 50-foot putt from just off the green at the 18th hole Saturday, giving him a 3-under 69 in the third round of the Masters. That left DeChambeau just two shots behind McIlroy — the leader t 12 under — and in the final pairing with him Sunday for the final round.
''Those last few holes, I just kept thinking to myself, ‘Get in the final pairing. Execute those shots the best you can,''' DeChambeau said after signing for a third straight round in the 60s. ''I made a beautiful putt to finish it off and that was cool.''
The LIV Golf player has experience staring down McIlroy on some of the game's biggest stages.
Last summer, he was trailing McIlroy by a shot with four holes to play in the final round at Pinehurst No. 2. DeChambeau was able to hold together his nerves while McIlroy faltered, missing two short putts and bogeying three of his last four holes, and a memorable up-and-down in the twilight at the 18th hole allowed DeChambeau to win the U.S. Open by a shot.
DeChambeau and McIlroy had a chance to briefly stare each other down during the third round Saturday, too.
The moment came after they had passed through Amen Corner. DeChambeau was finishing up on the par-5 15th, where he managed to get up-and-down from behind the green for birdie. A couple of hundred yards away, McIlroy hit his approach to the par-3 16th to about 15 feet, though he missed the birdie putt and had to settle for a par.