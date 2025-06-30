Bryce is back: 2-time MVP Harper returns from a wrist injury to give Phillies boost in NL East race

PHILADELPHIA — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper got to a point where the condition of his right wrist — bothered by inflammation that stuck him on the injured list — was pretty much as good as it gets.
So it's time to play.
Harper returned from a nearly monthlong layoff with right wrist inflammation to start at first base and bat third for the Phillies on Monday night against San Diego.
''I didn't think I was going to take any other steps forward of feeling better,'' Harper said ahead of the game. ''I thought we were kind of at a standstill of it feeling the same the last couple of days. From BP to live (pitching), it kind of gave us the same results each day. So, thought today was a good one.''
Harper went on the 10-day injured list on June 6, but the condition has bothered him at least going back to last season.
Harper said when he went on the IL that he felt pain in the wrist during a large portion of last season, when he hit 30 homers while helping the Phillies win the NL East.
A two-time National League MVP and eight-time All-Star, Harper played through the discomfort this season and hit .258 with nine home runs, 34 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 57 games. He also missed five games, from May 26 to June 2, with a bruised right elbow after being hit by a pitch from Atlanta's Spencer Strider. Harper went 1 for 11 after he was hit by Strider.
Without Harper, the Phillies are 13-14 overall but still lead the NL East.