NEW YORK — Bryce Harper has taken on-field batting practice for the first time since Tommy John surgery last fall.
The Philadelphia Phillies said Harper hit on the field before Tuesday night's game at Yankee Stadium.
Harper, a two-time National League MVP, was operated on last Nov. 23 and was projected to return as a designated hitter by the All-Star break. He appears to be on track for an earlier return, and Philadelphia has Harper on the 10-day injured list rather than the 60, which would have ruled him out until May 29.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
More from Star Tribune
Business Ramstad: Bright Health is on the verge of becoming one of Minnesota's biggest business failures
More from Star Tribune
Business Ramstad: Bright Health is on the verge of becoming one of Minnesota's biggest business failures
More from Star Tribune
Business Ramstad: Bright Health is on the verge of becoming one of Minnesota's biggest business failures
More from Star Tribune
Business Ramstad: Bright Health is on the verge of becoming one of Minnesota's biggest business failures
More from Star Tribune
Business Ramstad: Bright Health is on the verge of becoming one of Minnesota's biggest business failures
More from Star Tribune
Business Ramstad: Bright Health is on the verge of becoming one of Minnesota's biggest business failures
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Kansas bans transgender athletes from women's, girls' sports
Kansas is banning transgender athletes from girls' and women's sports from kindergarten through college, the first of several possible new laws restricting the rights of transgender people pushed through by Republican legislators over the wishes of the Democratic governor.
Sports
McCormick, Tucker, Peña all homer as Astros down Tigers 8-2
Chas McCormick, Kyle Tucker and Jeremy Peña all homered and combined for six RBIs to help the Houston Astros snap a three-game skid with an 8-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.
Wild
When will Kaprizov return to the Wild lineup? Soon
Kirill Kaprizov, the team's leading scorer, is sidelined because of a lower-body injury but went through a cautious practice Wednesday.
Sports
Cole outpitches Nola, Yankees win 4-2 as Phils fall to 1-5
Gerrit Cole was relieved to have navigated Philadelphia's lineup unscathed when he walked off the mound in the seventh inning after a pitch-clock violation resulted in a walk.
Business
NASCAR, teams at 'significant impasse' over charters
A top group of NASCAR team owners skipped a meeting with series officials Wednesday with the two sides at an impasse over permanent charters, a key plank in the business model of the stock car series.