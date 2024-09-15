Bryce Harper, Cal Stevenson lift NL East-leading Phillies to 6-4 comeback win over Mets

With his team down 4-0, Harper launched the first of his two drives off starter Luis Severino with one out in the fourth, a 397-foot opposite-field drive off an 85 mph changeup. He pulled Philadelphia within 4-3 in the sixth with a two-run shot off an 87 mph slider that came on a 3-2 count. The two-time NL MVP, who hadn't homered since Aug. 9, has 28 home runs on the year.