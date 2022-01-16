WASHINGTON, D.C. — Joe Bryant scored 24 points and Norfolk State edged Howard 77-74 on Saturday.
Bryant made 11 of 12 free throws.
Jalen Hawkins had 15 points for the Spartans (11-4, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Tyrese Jenkins had 13 points and eight rebounds. Kris Bankston added 11 points.
Kyle Foster scored 22 points for the Bison (6-7, 0-1). He made six 3-pointers and had nine rebounds. Tai Bibbs added 14 points. Steve Settle III added 12 points.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
