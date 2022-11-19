MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Zevi Eckhaus threw for 341 yards and four touchdown and Bryant beat Robert Morris 35-6 on Saturday to keep the Colonials winless.
Landon Ruggieri made eight catches for 102 yards and three touchdowns for Bryant (4-7, 2-3 Big South). Anthony Frederick added 104 yards receiving and a score and Ishod Byarm rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown.
Robert Morris (0-11, 0-5) was held to 195 total yards. Zach Tanner threw for 195 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.
