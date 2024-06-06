OAKLAND, Calif. — Bryan Woo and three relievers combined on a two-hit shutout, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 2-0 on Thursday.

Woo, who grew up 10 minutes away from the Coliseum in Alameda, California, allowed two hits and struck out six in six innings. The 24-year-old threw a season-high 85 pitches and didn't walk a batter while being cheered by friends and family in the stands.

Mitch Garver homered and had an RBI single for the AL West-leading Mariners, who have won nine of 11.

The A's (25-39) were shut out for the fifth time this season in their sixth loss in eight games.

Woo (3-0) remained unbeaten after pitching out of a pair of early jams. Oakland got its leadoff batter to third base in the first two innings, but Woo retired the next three batters in order in both frames.

Austin Voth and Mike Baumann retired three batters each. Ryne Stanek, pitching the ninth while closer Andrés Muñoz recovers from a sore back, set the side down in order for his fourth save and completed the Mariners' sixth shutout of the season.

Garver walked and scored in the third, hit an RBI single off A's starter JP Sears in the fourth and then homered off T.J. McFarland leading off the ninth.

Seattle's first two runs were scored by players who reached base without a hit.

Garver walked leading off the third and Victor Robles was hit by a pitch. After Ryan Bliss attempted to sacrifice the runners over and reached safely to load the bases, Dylan Moore's sacrifice fly gave Seattle an early lead.

Cal Raleigh got hit by a pitch in the fourth inning, stole second and scored on Garver's single.

Sears (4-5) matched his season-high of eight strikeouts in six innings. The A's left-hander allowed three hits and two runs.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: Manager Scott Servais is optimistic that Muñoz will not have to go on the injured list. Muñoz aggravated a back injury while covering home plate after throwing a wild pitch on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Mariners: RHP Bryce Miller (5-5, 3.18 ERA) starts against the Royals in Kansas City on Friday. Miller is limiting opponents to a .192 batting average, eighth-best in the majors.

Athletics: LHP Hogan Harris (0-0. 3.14) faces the Blue Jays and former A's ace Chris Bassitt (6-6, 4.13) at the Coliseum on Friday. Harris has allowed five earned runs in 14 1/3 innings this season.

