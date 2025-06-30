Wires

Bryan Kohberger to plead guilty to killing 4 University of Idaho students to avoid death penalty, multiple media report

Bryan Kohberger to plead guilty to killing 4 University of Idaho students to avoid death penalty, multiple media report.

The Associated Press
June 30, 2025 at 10:54PM

BOISE, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger to plead guilty to killing 4 University of Idaho students to avoid death penalty, multiple media report.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Bryan Kohberger to plead guilty to killing 4 University of Idaho students to avoid death penalty, multiple media report

Bryan Kohberger to plead guilty to killing 4 University of Idaho students to avoid death penalty, multiple media report.

Wires

Idaho shooter killed 2 firefighters and wounded 1 after they asked him to move his vehicle, sheriff says

Wires

Trump to host Netanyahu for talks next Monday as US presses for ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas