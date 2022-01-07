Minnesotans across the state are waking up to the coldest temperatures of the season Friday as the mercury sank well below zero and wind chill readings even lower.

The arctic conditions iced up metro area roads and led to scores of spinouts and crashes. Among the worst stretches of roads was on Hwy. 280 where at 6:45 a.m. motorists were delayed by four separate crashes between Interstate 35W and I-94. A two-vehicle crash created a traffic snarl on westbound I-94 near Hwy. 280. The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported 20 wrecks across the system.

Shiver-inducing readings at 6:30 a.m. included minus 17 degrees at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, minus 20 degrees in Maple Grove and Eden Prairie and minus 22 degrees in Stillwater, the National Weather Service said.

The coldest place in the state was Itasca State Park with a minus 38-degree reading.

Wind chill readings across the metro ranged from the minus 20s to the minus 30s, said Paige Marten, a meteorologist with the weather service office in Chanhassen.

"Bundle up," the weather service said in an advisory. "Cover exposed skin and limit time outdoors if possible."

Until Friday, the lowest reading in the Twin Cities had been minus 14 on Sunday.

Saturday will deliver a brief respite from the brutal cold with temperatures rising into the 20s and possibly 30 degrees in the Twin Cities. Then it's back to the deep freeze Sunday and Monday before another round of warmth arrives Wednesday with above-freezing temperatures possible, Marten said.

Until then, "it's just going to be cold and dry," she said.