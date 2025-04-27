Brunson scores 32, Towns adds 27 and Knicks beat Pistons 94-93 to take 3-1 series lead

DETROIT — Karl-Anthony Towns made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 46.6 seconds left and finished with 27 points, Jalen Brunson had 32 points and 11 assists and the New York Knicks beat the Detroit Pistons 94-93 on Sunday to take a 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series.
Detroit’s Cade Cunningham had 25 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for his first playoff triple-double but missed two shots and turned the ball over in the final 1:07.
Tim Hardaway Jr. shot a 3-pointer just before the buzzer and drew some light contact from New York’s Josh Hart that wasn’t called a foul at the end of a physical game with few whistles from the officials.
Game 5 is Tuesday night in New York.
The Pistons have lost nine straight home playoff games since 2008, equaling an NBA record set by Philadelphia from 1968 to 1971.
The Knicks expected Detroit’s best punch, then came out swinging.
Towns scored in the post and had a block, OG Anunoby had a block in the opening minute and New York went on a 14-2 run to take a 10-point lead midway through the first quarter.
The Knicks’ smothering defense forced six turnovers and scored 10 points off them to take a 29-19 lead after the first quarter.