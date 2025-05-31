Sports

Brumbaugh, Helligso each homer and Nebraska beats Holy Cross 4-1 to remain in Chapel Hill Regional

Cayden Brumbaugh and Hogan Helligso each had a home run and two RBIs, Ty Horn struck out six in 7 1/3 innings and Nebraska beat Holy Cross 4-1 on Saturday to remain in the Chapel Hill Regional.

The Associated Press
May 31, 2025 at 7:08PM

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Cayden Brumbaugh and Hogan Helligso each had a home run and two RBIs, Ty Horn struck out six in 7 1/3 innings and Nebraska beat Holy Cross 4-1 on Saturday to remain in the Chapel Hill Regional.

Nebraska (33-28) will play in another must-win game on Sunday against the loser of the North Carolina-Oklahoma game. Holy Cross (31-27), in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017 and second since 1978, had its season come to an end.

Brumbaugh's two-run blast deep to left field gave Nebraska a 2-1 lead in the fifth after Holy Cross DH Sean Scanlon homered in the top of the inning.

Helligso, batting in the No. 9 spot, hit his third home run of the season in the seventh. Helligso added an insurance run on an RBI single in the eighth.

Horn (4-4) allowed one earned run and five hits. Luke Broderick took over with one out in the eighth and got a 6-4-3 double play to get out of the inning. Broderick picked up his 13th save of the season.

Holy Cross starter Jaden Wywoda (9-3) went 5 1/3 innings and allowed two runs and five hits.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Pacers try to take advantage of 2nd chance to eliminate Knicks and advance to NBA Finals

The Indiana Pacers will try to take advantage of a second chance to eliminate the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals at home on Saturday night.

Sports

Panthers are about to set the NHL mark for games played in a 3-year span

Sports

PSG leads 2-0 against Inter Milan at halftime in the Champions League final