Bruins fire coach Jim Montgomery after slow start in regular season follows playoff disappointments

The timing emboldened Swayman's holdout, and the 25-year-old from Alaska didn't agree to a new deal — eight years and $66 million — until the eve of the regular season. His numbers (5-7 record, .884 save percentage, 3.47 goals-against average) may be the hangover from missing training camp; Jonas Korpisalo (3-2, .901, 2.74), who was acquired from Ottawa over the summer, hasn't been the answer either. ''I think I've had enough time now to adapt and get back to things,'' Swayman said Monday night. ''I'm really trying to to engulf just being in a room again and being a leader and I want my play to speak for that. So I need to step up, and that's exactly what I'm going to do.''