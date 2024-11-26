Bruce Thornton, Devin Royal propel Ohio State to 102-69 romp over Green Bay

Anthony Roy scored 30 points to lead the Phoenix (2-5), who fell to 1-4 on the road. Roy buried 10 of 16 shots, including 8 of 12 from beyond the arc. He has scored at least 30 in three straight games and done it four times this season. Roy, an NAIA All-America choice last season at Langston University, leads the nation with a 28.0 scoring average.