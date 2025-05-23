Bruce Springsteen's lyrical view of America has long included politics — even more so as he ages

BACKSTORY: Barely a year after ''American Skin,'' Springsteen turned back to first responders in the wake of 9/11, venerating them with a song that tells of a firefighter ascending the steps of one of the Twin Towers to save people — and, presumably dying along the way. He sings of a ''sky of blackness and sorrow, sky of love, sky of tears, sky of glory and sadness, sky of mercy, sky of fear.'' He takes no political position but — in his typical way — shows one of history's most political events through the lens of a regular person caught up in it.