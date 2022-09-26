CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett was taken to a hospital but did not suffer life-threatening injuries after he flipped his Porsche in a one-car accident following practice Monday.

The team said Garrett was taken for emergency care but did not give details about his injuries or condition. The Browns said they are gathering more information.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said it responded to a rollover crash around 3 p.m. When troopers arrived, they found a gray Porsche 911 Turbo S on the right side of the road with rollover damage.

The highway patrol said Garrett and a unidentified female passenger were both transported to a hospital.

The crash is still under investigation, but the highway patrol said "impairment from alcohol/or drugs is not suspected." Garrett and his passenger were both wearing safety belts.

Garrett and his teammates returned to practice Monday at the team's facility in Berea, Ohio, following a long weekend after their home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

The 26-year-old Garrett was in the locker room following the morning workout.

It's not yet known if Garrett's playing status for Sunday's game in Atlanta will be altered by the accident.

Garrett needs just one sack to become the team's career leader. He was held to two assisted tackles in Thursday's win over the Steelers.

One of the NFL's most dominant players, Garrett was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by Cleveland in 2017. He set a team single-season record with 16 sacks last season, and has recorded 61 1/2 sacks in 71 games.

