CONWAY, S.C. — Jomaru Brown's 20 points helped Coastal Carolina defeat Regent 102-39 on Saturday.
Brown had seven steals for the Chanticleers (5-4). Jimmy Nichols scored 16 points and added seven rebounds and three blocks. D.J. Basey shot 7 of 9 from the field to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds and three blocks.
Stanley Adjei led the Royals (0-4) finishing with 17 points, six rebounds and two steals. Joakim Marie-Joseph added six points and nine rebounds for Regent.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
