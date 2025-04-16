Brown: Why have regulations when you can have safety shanties?

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
I learned recently that late 19th century lumberjacks in the North Woods turned horrific accidents into cautionary songs. These rhyming songs were easy to memorize and spread throughout North American logging camps.
As I was reading some of these old lyrics, I realized that lumberjacks used songs in lieu of the safety training that modern workplaces typically require. In other words, lumberjacks didn’t have OSHA, they had shanties.
Then last week, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services laid off most staff from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. This agency conducted much of the research that helps improve safety at workplaces of all kinds. The fact that deadly accidents at work are rare is thanks to this research.
Given that a box of angry raccoons might soon oversee worksite safety, it could be time to revive that old shanty tradition. Today’s workers might not ride undulating logs down a river, but they do face many serious modern safety risks. Perhaps we may mitigate the dangers through the DOGE-approved power of song.
Let us begin.
A lass once typed with the speed of a falcon.