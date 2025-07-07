Brown: Stop and smell the corpse flower

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
The line extended out the door into the pouring rain. We stood as one wet mass of humanity waiting our turn for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
This wasn’t a flash sale on a secret trove of Nintendo Switch 2s or even a hip new beverage bar selling something called “Hot Snock.” We were all here to see the corpse flower, a gigantic smelly plant that blooms rarely and only for a few days.
Last week, “Frederick” the Amorphophallus titanum, aka “corpse flower,” stopped blooming and returned to the back rooms of the Como’s Marjorie McNeely Conservatory in St. Paul.
But over three glorious days in late June, this odiferous 81-inch plant attracted thousands of visitors to the conservatory’s lush Palm Dome. Last summer, people lined up to see his brother, “Horace.” Jealous that I couldn’t get there at the time, I would not miss a second chance.
Why would I, and so many others, drive great distances to see a plant? Not just any plant, but one that smells like a raccoon died in the air handler last Christmas?
For me, these rare tubers, native to the Indonesian island of Sumatra, represent the transformation, beauty and sheer improbability of life itself. If you think stinky 7-foot wiener flowers that take seven years to bloom are weird, well, check out us skin bags walking around checking our work email at the picnic. That’s weirder still.