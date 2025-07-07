Brown: Stop and smell the corpse flower

My sister Alyssa, who lives in Florence, Italy, got a kick out of this story. Now, people get excited when I say my sister lives in Tuscany, imagining her as some yoga princess food critic. In reality, she was a baker in Duluth before love whisked her away to a small Florence apartment and a job at a grocery store. But she loves the museums, and laughed because what happened to me at the corpse flower is just what it’s like for scads of international tourists looking at Renaissance art.